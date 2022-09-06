Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURV stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURV. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Torrid by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

