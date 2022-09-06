TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Cowen increased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 79.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 105,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $3,570,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC opened at $17.60 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

