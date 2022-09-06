TradeStars Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $123,337.02 and approximately $13,961.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.
About TradeStars
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
