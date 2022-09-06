Tranche Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $36,317.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

