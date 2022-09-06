Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.82

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.82 and traded as low as C$16.28. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.45, with a volume of 47,824 shares trading hands.

TCL.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

