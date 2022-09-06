TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,765,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

