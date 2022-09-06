Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.