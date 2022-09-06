TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

