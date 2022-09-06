Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

