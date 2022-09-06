Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.63% of Trinity Industries worth $46,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TRN stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

