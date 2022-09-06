Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

TSE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.52.

NYSE:TSE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $893.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $61.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

