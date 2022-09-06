Trodl Price Up 90.1% Over Last Week (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Trodl coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trodl has a market capitalization of $35,747.39 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00831402 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015567 BTC.
About Trodl
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
Buying and Selling Trodl
Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.