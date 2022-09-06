TRONbetDice One Day Volume Tops $11,675.00 (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

