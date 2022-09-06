Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $24.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,462 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

