TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $34,047.97 and $9,546.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029612 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00041992 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00082968 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

