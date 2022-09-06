Truefeedback Token (TFBX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $137,435.00

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Truefeedback Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truefeedback Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029556 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041930 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082615 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Profile

Truefeedback Token (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for Truefeedback Token is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Truefeedback Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

