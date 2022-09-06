TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.14 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

