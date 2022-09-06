Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

