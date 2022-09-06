TurtleNetwork Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $175,796.62 and $8.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00106878 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

