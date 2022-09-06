Tyman (LON:TYMN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 420 ($5.07).

Tyman Stock Performance

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 211 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 203 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 463.50 ($5.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.09. The stock has a market cap of £414.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.36.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

