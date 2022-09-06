Typhoon Network Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $57,014.10 and $117.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

