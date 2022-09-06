Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.92 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

