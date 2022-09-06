U Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $325,420.90 and $1.02 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

