U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.66.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

