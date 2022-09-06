U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37,095 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 387.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

