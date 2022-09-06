U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

