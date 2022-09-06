U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 323,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.