U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

