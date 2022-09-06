U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

