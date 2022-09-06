U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FREY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.67.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FREY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

