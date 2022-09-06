U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.



