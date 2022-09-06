U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,144 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

