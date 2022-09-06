UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,318 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in UGI by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in UGI by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in UGI by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

