Uhive (HVE2) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $87,232.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
Uhive Coin Profile
Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.
Uhive Coin Trading
