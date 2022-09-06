Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $99.57 million and $1.38 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00599012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00264252 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00064023 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002311 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

