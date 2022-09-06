Ultra Clear Trading Up 18.2% This Week (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

