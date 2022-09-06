Ultra Clear Trading Up 18.2% This Week (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.