Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Volume Tops $100,787.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $955,140.22 and $100,787.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008379 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040636 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00081915 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

