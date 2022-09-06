Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

