UniCrypt Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. UniCrypt has a market cap of $7.64 million and $27,047.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $240.07 or 0.01270008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00229526 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008834 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005219 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,840 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network.

UniCrypt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

