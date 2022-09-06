UniDex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.14 Million (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One UniDex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007494 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniDex has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $77,075.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

