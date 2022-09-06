UniFarm 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,919.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $94,946.99 and approximately $40,919.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
Receive News & Updates for UniFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.