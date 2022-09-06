Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0015 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

