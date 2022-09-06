Unifty (NIF) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 869% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $138,952.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

