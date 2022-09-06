UniLend (UFT) Tops One Day Volume of $5.66 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

