Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 338,720.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unilever by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $44.60 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

