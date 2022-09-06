UniMex Network Reaches Market Cap of $419,213.49 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $419,213.49 and approximately $467.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,603,525 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars.

