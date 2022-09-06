Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.38

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and traded as high as $27.33. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

