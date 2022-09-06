Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

