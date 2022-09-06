Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $223.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

