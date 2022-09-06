Unisocks Market Cap Achieves $8.10 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $546.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,816.29 or 1.40910618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023121 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

